Israel awaits Hamas response on US-backed ceasefire

Israel is believed to be under heavy US pressure to clinch a ceasefire deal ahead of Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu's visit to Washington for talks with Trump next week.





Sources have indicated in recent days that the sides had shown flexibility on all issues but remained stuck on the question of ending the war, with Israel insisting that it be able to resume its offensive against Hamas and the terror group demanding that any deal permanently end the fighting, which began with its onslaught in Israel on October 7, 2023.





To bridge the remaining gaps between Israel and Hamas on ending the war, Channel 12 news presented a Hebrew translation of what it described as Trump's likely formulation: Trump will "commit that negotiations over the terms for ending the war will continue even after a temporary ceasefire, and that I will do everything in my power to help the parties reach an agreement on the terms of a permanent ceasefire."





According to the unsourced Thursday report, Trump's message to Hamas is that if it agrees to the so-called Witkoff framework -- which includes the release of 10 living hostages in two phases and 18 bodies in three phases over the course of a 60-day ceasefire -- the US will ensure efforts continue to reach a lasting end to the conflict.





The Times of Israel reported that the proposal contains assurances from the mediators that both sides will not resume fighting as long as negotiations to end the war are ongoing, although Israeli sources have insisted it doesn't include an Israeli commitment to not renew the fighting if the talks fall through. -- ANI

