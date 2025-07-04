India's forex reserves rise $4.84 bn to $702.78 bn

19:53





In the previous reporting week, the foreign exchange reserves had dropped by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion.





The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024.





Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves.





The gold reserves were down by $1.23 billion to $84.5 billion during the week ended June 27, the RBI said.





The Special Drawing Rights increased by $158 million to $18.83 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

India's forex reserves were up by $4.84 billion to $702.78 billion for the week ended June 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday.