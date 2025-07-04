HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

India's forex reserves rise $4.84 bn to $702.78 bn

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
19:53
image
India's forex reserves were up by $4.84 billion to $702.78 billion for the week ended June 27, the Reserve Bank of India said on Friday. 

In the previous reporting week, the foreign exchange reserves had dropped by $1.01 billion to $697.93 billion. 

The forex reserves had touched an all-time high of $704.885 billion in end-September 2024. 

Expressed in dollar terms, the foreign currency assets include the effect of appreciation or depreciation of non-US units like the euro, pound and yen held in the foreign exchange reserves. 

The gold reserves were down by $1.23 billion to $84.5 billion during the week ended June 27, the RBI said. 

The Special Drawing Rights increased by $158 million to $18.83 billion, the apex bank said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: 250 partnership up for English duo
2nd TEST Updates: 250 partnership up for English duo

LIVE! WB post-poll violence: Ex-teacher gets life for raping minor
LIVE! WB post-poll violence: Ex-teacher gets life for raping minor

Violence over Marathi unacceptable, says Fadnavis
Violence over Marathi unacceptable, says Fadnavis

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis warned against violence and linguistic chauvinism related to the Marathi language, emphasizing constructive promotion and legal action against those taking the law into their own hands.

Row over Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan; Fadnavis defends
Row over Shinde's 'Jai Gujarat' slogan; Fadnavis defends

Shinde was speaking in the presence of Union Home Minister Ami Shah at the inauguration ceremony of the 'Jairaj Sports and Convention Centre' built by the Shree Poona Gujarati Bandhu Samaj in Pune's Kondhwa.

'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'
'Why Haven't Amitabh, Salman, SRK Learnt Marathi?'

'There are tall personalities who have utilised Mumbai and Maharashtra for their career growth, but they never thought it is their responsibility to learn Marathi.'

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD