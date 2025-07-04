Indian-origin man arrested for fighting with co-passenger on US flight

18:56





Cellphone footage taken by a fellow passenger shows the two men, Keanu Evans and Ishaan Sharma engaged in a brawl on board the flight while others call them to stop, 7 News reported on Tuesday.





Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrested Sharma after the flight landed on Monday night.





Officials said he had a cut on his face and needed stitches, the report said.





Evans, who had a few scratches on his face, said the video footage doesn't show the full incident.





Sharma faces a battery charge and remains in custody, the report said. -- PTI

