Indian-origin man arrested for fighting with co-passenger on US flight

Fri, 04 July 2025
18:56
An Indian-origin man was arrested for allegedly starting a fight with a co-passenger on board a flight to Miami from Philadelphia, local media says.

Cellphone footage taken by a fellow passenger shows the two men, Keanu Evans and Ishaan Sharma engaged in a brawl on board the flight while others call them to stop, 7 News reported on Tuesday.

Miami-Dade Sheriff's Office arrested Sharma after the flight landed on Monday night. 

Officials said he had a cut on his face and needed stitches, the report said.

Evans, who had a few scratches on his face, said the video footage doesn't show the full incident. 

Sharma faces a battery charge and remains in custody, the report said. -- PTI

