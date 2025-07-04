How Bharat Mata a religious symbol: HC to Kerala varsity

22:59

Kerala Governor Rajendra Arlekar pays floral tributes to Bharat Mata portrait at Raj Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram./





The queries were posed by Justice N Nagaresh to the registrar, KS Anil Kumar, during the hearing of his plea challenging the suspension.





Kumar was suspended on July 2 by Kerala University Vice Chancellor Dr Mohanan Kunnummal for allegedly issuing a notice cancelling a private programme, which was attended by Governor Rajendra Vishwanath Arlekar at the Senate Hall, where a portrait of Bharat Mata carrying a saffron flag was displayed.





Declining Kumar's interim plea to stay his suspension, the court asked the petitioner "how 'Bharat Mata' was a religious symbol? What was the provocative photograph and on putting it up on display, what law and order problem was going to occur in Kerala?"





The petitioner told the court that there was a clash between the CPI(M) and BJP's student wings -- Students Federation of India (SFI) and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad respectively -- over the display of the portrait.





He also said that he was informed by the university's security officer that a religious symbol was displayed in the university's senate hall and in that circumstance, the programme can be cancelled. -- PTI

