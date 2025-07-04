House passes Trump's 'big beautiful bill'

11:40





"What are the Republicans waiting for??? What are you trying to prove??? MAGA IS NOT HAPPY, AND IT'S COSTING YOU VOTES!!!' Trump posted on social media at midnight, as the vote seemed stalled. Fourteen hours later, the bill had passed, with only two Republican defections.

After nearly 20 hours straight of working the phones -- using both threats and assurances to cajole Republicans into supporting his sweeping domestic agenda bill -- President Donald Trump seemed to grow exasperated while watching coverage of the plodding floor process on television, reports CNN.