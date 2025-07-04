HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC dismisses petition challenging Fadnavis's 2024 assembly poll win

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
17:59
image
In a relief to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, the Nagpur bench of the Bombay high court on Friday dismissed a petition challenging his victory in the 2024 assembly elections from the Nagpur South West seat. 

A bench of Justice Pravin Patil dismissed the petition filed by Congress' Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe against Fadnavis's assembly poll victory claiming procedural lapses and corrupt practices earlier this year. 

In the 2024 Maharashtra elections, Prafulla Vinodrao Gudadhe lost to Fadnavis in the Nagpur South-West constituency by 39,710 votes. 

Gudadhe in the petition sought the high court to declare the poll result as null and void saying several mandatory provisions were not followed. 

Gudadhe's advocate Pavan Dahat said the bench dismissed the petition on a technical ground that the petitioner was not physically present at the time of filing of the petition. 

He said they are already in the process of filing an appeal in the Supreme Court against the HC order. 

Along with Gudadhe's election petition, the high court on Friday also dismissed four other petitions challenging the election of BJP MLA Mohan Mate, Sudhir Mungantiwar, Deorao Bhongle and Kiritkumar Bhangadia. 

A copy of the detailed order would be available later. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: Smith records century against India
2nd TEST Updates: Smith records century against India

LIVE! Fadnavis defends Shinde over 'Jai Gujarat' slogan
LIVE! Fadnavis defends Shinde over 'Jai Gujarat' slogan

479 farmers die by suicide in Mar, April alone in Maha!
479 farmers die by suicide in Mar, April alone in Maha!

Maharashtra reported 479 farmer suicides in March and April, with financial aid eligibility being assessed for the affected families.

Can't rename Shahi Idgah mosque as disputed structure: HC
Can't rename Shahi Idgah mosque as disputed structure: HC

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea seeking the use of 'disputed structure' instead of 'Shahi Eidgah Mosque' in Mathura case proceedings.

Vijay is TVK's CM candidate, says no tieup with DMK, BJP
Vijay is TVK's CM candidate, says no tieup with DMK, BJP

Actor-politician Vijay, founder-chief of Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK), will be its chief ministerial candidate for the 2026 Assembly election. The party announced this at an executive committee meeting where they also ruled out any...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD