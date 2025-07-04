Govt advises BCCI not to travel to Bangladesh

12:47





India is supposed to play a three-match ODI series from August 17, which will then be followed by a three-match T20I series, which will begin from August 26.





Speaking about the India tour of Bangladesh, a BCCI source told ANI, "India tour of Bangladesh is likely to be called off as the government has advised the BCCI not to go there as the situation is not ok there. The official announcement regarding this will be made soon."





India last travelled to Bangladesh in 2024, where both teams locked horns against each other in a three-match T20I (3-0) and a two-match Test series (2-0). The visitors registered a clean sweep over the Bangla Tigers as they didn't lose a single game on the tour Earlier, India condemned the demolition of a Durga temple in Dhaka, criticising the role of the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government.





"We understand that extremists were clamouring for the demolition of the Durga temple in Khilkhet, Dhaka. The interim government, instead of providing security to the temple, projected the episode as illegal land use, allowing ... and they allowed the destruction of the temple. This has resulted in damage to the deity before it was shifted. We are dismayed that such incidents continue to recur in Bangladesh. Let me underline that it is the responsibility of the interim government of Bangladesh to protect Hindus, their properties, and religious institutions," Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said. -- ANI

The India tour of Bangladesh, which was scheduled to take place in August, is likely to be cancelled because of the situation prevailing in the country over the last few months, as per sources in the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).