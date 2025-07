Fadnavis defends Shinde over 'Jai Gujarat' slogan

17:33





"Shah addressed the gathering in Gujarati language. Just because Shinde said Jai Gujarat, it doesn't mean that Shinde loves Gujarat more than Maharashtra," Fadnavis told reporters. "Such a parochial thinking doesn't behove Marathi manoos," he added.





Fadnavis recalled that when a statue of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj was unveiled at Chikodi in Karnataka, former Union minister Sharad Pawar had said 'Jai Maharashtra, Jai Karnataka.' "Does this mean that Sharad Pawar loves Karnataka more and Maharashtra less," Fadnavis asked. PTI

Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis on Friday defended Deputy CM Eknath Shinde over the latter's Jai Gujarat' remarks at an event in Pune. Jai Hind, Jai Maharashtra, Jai Gujarat, Shinde said at the event, where Union minister Amit Shah was present.