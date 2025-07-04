Amitabh Kant Set To Join IndiGo

12:33





Over a four-decade-long career, Kant also served as CEO of NITI Aayog for six years. He has previously held board positions at the National Highways Authority of India and was a member of the National Statistical Commission. IndiGo said it expects to leverage Kant's experience in public policy, infrastructure development, and international engagement as it expands its global network. The airline is targeting international growth as part of its 2030 strategy.IndiGo is India's largest airline with more than 60 per cent share in the domestic passenger market.'"In under two decades,' Kant said, 'IndiGo has transformed air travel in India. With its scale, efficiency, and international ambition, IndiGo will open up new markets for India and transform airports into global hubs of connectivity and commerce.'





'Mr Kant's administrative experience and leadership in delivering projects of global scale will benefit IndiGo,' Vikram Singh Mehta, chairman of the board of directors at IndiGo, said, 'especially in its international expansion efforts.'





-- Deepak Patel, Business Standard

InterGlobe Aviation, the parent company of IndiGo airline, has appointed former bureaucrat Amitabh Kant as a non-executive director on its Board, the airline said in a statement on Thursday. Kant, a retired Indian Administrative Service officer of the 1980 Kerala cadre, has held several senior positions in the Indian government. Most recently, he served as India's G20 Sherpa during the country's presidency.