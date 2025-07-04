Air India pilot collapses prior to operating flight from Bengaluru to Delhi

21:45

The pilot was immediately taken to hospital and the airline had to arrange another pilot to fly the passengers to their destination.





"There was a medical emergency involving one of our pilots in the early hours of July 4. As a result, the pilot was unable to operate the flight AI2414 from Bengaluru to Delhi, that he was rostered for, and was taken to a local hospital immediately," Air India said in a statement.





"He is currently stable but continues to be under the supervision of doctors at the same hospital," the airline said. -- PTI

