HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

479 farmers died by suicide in March-April in Maharashtra!

Fri, 04 July 2025
Share:
16:55
image
A total of 479 farmer suicides were reported in Maharashtra in March and April this year, state relief and rehabilitation minister Makrand Patil said in the assembly on Friday. 

In a written reply during Question Hour, he said 250 farmer suicides were reported in March in Marathwada and Vidarbha, while 229 suicides were reported statewide in April. 

Of the 250 cases in March, 102 were found to be eligible for financial aid as per government rules, with amounts being disbursed in 77 cases. A total of 62 were found to be ineligible, while inquiries are pending in 86 cases, Patil added. 

"In April, 229 farmers committed suicide. Of these, 74 were found to be eligible for aid. Funds were released in 33 of these 74 cases," the minister informed the House. 

As per a government resolution (GR) of January 24, 2006, farmer suicides due to crop failure, inability to repay loan from nationalized and cooperative banks or licensed money lenders, burgeoning debt etc are considered eligible for financial aid. The kin of such farmers are given Rs 1 lakh. A hike in the financial aid is not under consideration, the minister said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

2nd TEST Updates: 100* partnership for England
2nd TEST Updates: 100* partnership for England

LIVE! 479 farmers died by suicide in March-April in Maharashtra!
LIVE! 479 farmers died by suicide in March-April in Maharashtra!

'China used borrowed knife strategy in Op Sindoor'
'China used borrowed knife strategy in Op Sindoor'

'An important consideration was that we should always be at the top of the escalation ladder. When we reach a military objective, we should try and put a stop to it'

Act cautiously: China to India over Dalai Lama's incarnation
Act cautiously: China to India over Dalai Lama's incarnation

China has objected to Indian Minister Kiren Rijiju's remarks on the Dalai Lama's reincarnation, urging India to be cautious on Tibet-related issues to avoid impacting bilateral relations. China insists any future Dalai Lama must receive...

Can't rename Shahi Idgah mosque as disputed structure: HC
Can't rename Shahi Idgah mosque as disputed structure: HC

The Allahabad High Court dismissed a plea seeking the use of 'disputed structure' instead of 'Shahi Eidgah Mosque' in Mathura case proceedings.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD