Two get bail in 2023 Parliament security breach case

Wed, 02 July 2025
10:58
Accused Neelam Azad (in white)
The Delhi High Court grants bail to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat in the December 2023 Parliament security breach case. The court granted bail to the two subject to them furnishing bail bond of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of like amount.

A bench of Justices Subramonium Prasad and Harish Vaidyanathan Shankar granted relief to Neelam Azad and Mahesh Kumawat on a personal bond of Rs 50,000 each and two sureties of the like amount. The judge also directed them not to give interviews to media outlets or make social media posts related to the incident. 

The accused had challenged a trial court's order rejecting their bail plea. 

In a major security breach on the anniversary of the 2001 Parliament terror attack, accused Sagar Sharma and Manoranjan D allegedly jumped into the Lok Sabha chamber from the public gallery during Zero Hour, released yellow gas from canisters and sloganeered before they were overpowered by some MPs.

Around the same time, two other accused -- Amol Shinde and Azad -- allegedly sprayed coloured gas from canisters while shouting "tanashahi nahi chalegi (dictatorship won't work)" outside Parliament premises. PTI

