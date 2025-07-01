HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
T'gana plant explosion: Rs 1cr compensation for the dead

Tue, 01 July 2025
Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Tuesday said his government will engage with the management of Sigachi Industries Ltd to ensure that a compensation of Rs 1 crore is paid to the kin of those who died in the explosion at the pharma plant in Pashamylaram. Reddy, who visited the blast site, said the toll from the explosion rose to 36. 

The CM also said those who are seriously injured will receive Rs 10 lakh, while those who are injured but can resume work after some recovery will be provided Rs 5 lakh. The state government will talk to the company management that Rs 1 crore each compensation will be paid to the deceased families. I have issued orders that from both the government side and company side Rs 1 Crore compensation will be paid, the CM said. 

Also, the state government will pay Rs 1 lakh each to the families of the deceased and Rs 50,000 to the injured to meet any immediate and emergency expenses. 

According to information provided by the officials, most of the deceased were from Odisha, Bihar, Andhra Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana. There were 143 people at the time of the blast out of which 56 are in touch with the officials. Search is on the rest of the people. Thirty six people have lost their lives. Some are still missing. Officials are in the process of collecting information, he said. -- PTI

