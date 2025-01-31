RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Bow down to Goddess Lakshmi...: Modi

January 31, 2025  10:33
image
PM Modi says, "Ahead of the Budget Session, I bow down to Maa Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth and prosperity. I pray that Maa Lakshmi continues to bless the poor and middle class of our country. It is a matter of great pride that India completed 75 years as a democratic nation. India has established itself well on the global pedestal.

"This is the first complete budget of my third term. 

"I can confidently say that in 2047, when India will complete 100 years of Independence, India will fulfil its aim of Viksit Bharat and this budget will give new energy and hope to the nation."
