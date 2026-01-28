Turkiye cannot route exports to India under EU's FTA provisions: Official

00:54





India's relations with Turkiye came under strain due to Ankara backing Islamabad and condemning India's strikes on terror camps in Pakistan in May under Operation Sindoor.





The official said Turkiye cannot send goods to India on FTA terms.





The India and the European Union (EU) on Tuesday announced conclusion of negotiations for the FTA. It is expected to be signed and implemented this year itself.





India's exports to Turkiye dipped 14.1 per cent to $5.71 billion in 2024-25 as against $6.65 billion in 2023-24.





Imports dipped 20.8 per cent to about $3 billion in 2024-25.





It accounts for only about 1.3 per cent of India's total exports of USD 437 billion in 2023-24.





India's exports to Turkiye include mineral fuels and oil; electrical machinery and equipment; auto and parts; organic chemicals; pharma products; tanning and dyeing items; plastic, rubber; cotton; man-made fibres and filaments, iron and steel. -- PTI

