HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Ajit Pawar's mortal remains brought to Baramati institute ahead of funeral

Thu, 29 January 2026
Share:
00:19
image
Maharashtra deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar's mortal remains were brought to an educational institute in Baramati in Pune district on Wednesday evening amid outpouring of emotions as grief-stricken NCP workers and local residents shouted slogans hailing the late leader. 

Slogans like 'Ajit dada amar rahe" and "Ajit dada parat ya" (long live Ajit dada, Ajit dada come back) reverberated the air as the mortal remains were brought to the premises of the Vidya Pratishtan in his home turf of Baramati to allow people to pay their last respects to the NCP president. 

Pawar (66) and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at the Baramati airport on Wednesday morning. 

The death of the veteran politician, fondly known as Dada (elder brother), has not only left a vacuum in the BJP -led state coalition government, but also cast a shadow on the future of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), which he headed. 

His mortal remains, which were at the Medical College in Baramati, were brought to the Vidya Pratishtan in a vehicle decked with flowers as people standing on both sides of the road got emotional and broke down. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Accidental death report registered in Baramati plane crash
LIVE! Accidental death report registered in Baramati plane crash

Ajit Pawar identified by wristwatch at Baramati crash site
Ajit Pawar identified by wristwatch at Baramati crash site

Eyewitnesses identified Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar at the site of a plane crash in Pune district by his wristwatch. The crash of the Learjet resulted in multiple fatalities, including the pilot, co-pilot, PSO, and flight attendant....

Baramati crash due to 'missed approach', says plane owner
Baramati crash due to 'missed approach', says plane owner

The owner of VSR Ventures, whose aircraft carrying Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar crashed, suggests the pilot initiated a 'missed approach' due to poor visibility. The owner vouches for the pilot's experience and the...

AAIB begins Baramati crash probe, focus on technical factors
AAIB begins Baramati crash probe, focus on technical factors

A specialized team from the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB) has arrived at the Baramati crash site to investigate the accident that killed Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and four others. The investigation will...

Ajit's death an accident, don't politicise it: Sharad Pawar
Ajit's death an accident, don't politicise it: Sharad Pawar

This comes after Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee hinted at foul play behind the plane crash and demanded the Supreme Court's probe into the incident.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO