Accidental death report registered in Baramati plane crash

Pawar (66) and four other persons on board a chartered aircraft were killed after it crashed barely 200 metres from the edge of a tabletop runway at the Baramati airport in the morning.





"We have registered an accidental death report (ADR) with the Baramati taluka police station," confirmed a senior police officer from the Pune rural police.





As per procedure, the ADR will be handed over to the Maharashtra Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which will conduct a probe based on findings of the Aircraft Accident Investigation Bureau (AAIB)'s inquiry.





The AAIB, which functions under the Ministry of Civil Aviation, has already taken over the probe into the crash.





A CID official told PTI that in case of the death of an influential public representative or figure in an accident, the probe is carried out by the CID. -- PTI

