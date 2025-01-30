RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


US planes' collision: Casualties confirmed

January 30, 2025  10:13
A law enforcement source tells CNN that there are confirmed fatalities and that rescuers have not yet pulled any survivors from the water. The rescue efforts continue. The plane is in pieces in the water and the helicopter is in the water nearby.

A jet with 60 passengers and four crew members aboard collided Wednesday with an Army helicopter while landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington, prompting a large search-and-rescue operation in the nearby Potomac River. 
