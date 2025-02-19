HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Sensex, Nifty end marginally lower amid volatile trade

Wed, 19 February 2025
16:59
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended marginally lower in a volatile trade on Wednesday dragged by blue-chip IT stocks. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex dipped 28.21 points or 0.04 per cent to settle at 75,939.18. Intra-day, it hit a high of 76,338.58 and a low of 75,581.38, gyrating 757.2 points. 

The NSE Nifty skidded 12.40 points or 0.05 per cent to 22,932.90. From the Sensex pack, Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys fell over 2 per cent each. Hindustan Unilever, Bharti Airtel, Sun Pharma, Power Grid, Bajaj Finserv, HCL Tech, Mahindra & Mahindra, and Tech Mahindra were also among the laggards. Among the gainers, Zomato jumped nearly 5 per cent. Larsen & Toubro, Axis Bank, ICICI Bank, IndusInd Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank were also among the gainers.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Shankaracharya supports Mamata's 'Mrityu Kumbh' remark

Lokayukta finds no evidence against Siddaramaiah, wife

The Lokayukta police probing the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case on Wednesday said that the charges against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi could not be proved for want of evidence.

Nobody can argue with me: Trump on tariff talks with Modi

'India has very strong tariffs on certain imports from the US. Like in the automobile sector, India charges 100 per cent'

CT 2025 UPDATES: 150 comes up for NZ

Tricolour Finally Hoisted in Karachi

The omission sparked a social media storm, with fans questioning Pakistan's intent and criticising the Pakistan Cricket Board.

