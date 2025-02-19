HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Raut: Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but...

Wed, 19 February 2025
Share:
17:39
image
Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut on Wednesday claimed that Uddhav Thackeray planned to make Eknath Shinde the chief minister of Maharashtra after the 2019 polls, but first the BJP and later MVA allies including Sharad Pawar played a spoilsport. 

"The BJP did not fulfill the promise of sharing the CM's post with the Shiv Sena, that was why Shinde lost the chance to head the government," he told reporters. Thackeray, then head of the undivided Shiv Sena, broke off the party's alliance with the BJP over the CM post after the 2019 assembly elections, and formed the Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance with the Congress and undivided NCP to become chief minister himself. 

"Shinde wanted to become CM, but top leaders of the MVA refused to work under him as he was junior to them," Raut further stated. "It was Sharad Pawar, then president of the Nationalist Congress Party, and Ajit Pawar who opposed the plan to make Shinde chief minister," the Rajya Sabha member claimed. Notably, Sharad Pawar's praise of Shinde at a recent event did not go down with the Thackeray-led party. Shinde rebelled against Thackeray and split the Shiv Sena to form a government with the BJP in June 2022. He is now a deputy chief minister, along with Ajit Pawar who split the NCP a year later, in the Devendra Fadnavis-led government.

On Tuesday, without naming Thackeray, Shinde had said the Shiv Sena split because of the attraction of the chief minister's post. "You started treating your colleagues like they are your servants. A party can't grow in such a manner," he said. According to Raut, Uddhav Thackeray wanted to make Shinde the CM in 2019. 

"Shinde was made the leader of the Shiv Sena legislature party which was a signal that he would be the CM candidate," Raut said. Shambhuraj Desai, Shiv Sena leader and Maharashtra minister, countered Raut's claim. 

In 2019, Thackeray "pointed to Shinde and told party MLAs that he wanted to make a common Shiv Sena worker the CM, but then things changed overnight," he said. BJP leader and minister Nitesh Rane claimed it was Raut who harbored the ambition to become chief minister. "Calls were also made to MLAs but only five-six MLAs came out in his support," Rane told reporters. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Raut: Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but...
LIVE! Raut: Uddhav wanted to make Shinde CM in 2019 but...

Lokayukta finds no evidence against Siddaramaiah, wife
Lokayukta finds no evidence against Siddaramaiah, wife

The Lokayukta police probing the Mysore Urban Development Authority (MUDA) site allotment case on Wednesday said that the charges against Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah and his wife Parvathi could not be proved for want of evidence.

Sangam water fit for drinking: Yogi refutes CPCB report
Sangam water fit for drinking: Yogi refutes CPCB report

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday dismissed concerns regarding faecal contamination in the waters at Triveni Sangam, stating that continuous monitoring and purification processes ensure its quality.

SC defers hearing on CEC appointment as per 2023 law
SC defers hearing on CEC appointment as per 2023 law

The Supreme Court has adjourned pleas challenging the appointments of the chief election commissioner (CEC) and election commissioners (ECs) under the 2023 law. The court indicated the matter would be listed after the Holi festival break...

CT 2025 UPDATES: NZ run riot, Pak bowling under fire
CT 2025 UPDATES: NZ run riot, Pak bowling under fire

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD