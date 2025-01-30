RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Black Hawk that collided with plane was on a training flight

January 30, 2025  10:36
The US Army Black Hawk that collided with a passenger plane on Wednesday was on a training flight at the time of the incident, Joint Task Force-National Capital Region media chief Heather Chairez tells CNN.

The 12th Aviation Battalion, based out of Fort Belvoir, provides helicopter transportation and "technical rescue support' to the National Capital Region.It's not clear where the Black Hawk took off from before the collision.
