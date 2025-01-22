RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Nirupam questions Saif's quick recovery after attack

January 22, 2025  09:32
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Nirupam shares this post on Twitter on the attack on actor Saif Ali Khan. He says: The doctors said that The knife had penetrated 2.5 inches inside Saif Ali Khan's back. Probably he was trapped inside. The operation continued for 6 hours continuously. All this happened on 16th January. Today is 21st January. So fit as soon as you got out of the hospital? In just 5 days? Wonderful ! #SaifAliKhan."

Actor Saif Ali Khan was discharged from Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai on Tuesday, five days after he was repeatedly stabbed by an intruder at his house in upscale Bandra.

The 54-year-old actor, who suffered multiple stab injuries in the attack in the early hours of January 16 underwent emergency surgery at the hospital. Doctors had earlier said that Khan had three injuries, two on the hand and one on the right side of the neck, and the major part was at the back, which was in the spine. 

Doctors removed the sharp object that was lodged in the spine and repaired the injury. Khan recovered well and was shifted from the intensive care unit (ICU) on January 17 to a special room.

The police on Sunday arrested Bangladeshi national Shariful Islam Shehzad Mohammad Rohilla Amin Fakir (30) from neighbouring Thane city for the stabbing incident.
