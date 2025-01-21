RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Sensex falls over 800 points

January 21, 2025  10:31
image
Benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty faced volatile trends in early trade on Tuesday, surrendering their initial gains to trade lower, following heavy selling in Reliance Industries and Zomato.

Traders said the market appears to be awaiting triggers from both global as well as domestic developments. The 30-share BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 224.28 points to 77,297.72 in early trade. The NSE Nifty also went up by 81.55 points to 23,426.30. 

However, soon both the benchmark indices slipped in negative territory. The BSE benchmark quoted 309.55 points lower at 76,763.89, while the Nifty traded with a cut of 41.45 points at 23,303.30. 

From the 30-share blue-chip pack, Zomato, Adani Ports, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Reliance Industries, NTPC, State Bank of India, ICICI Bank and Bharti Airtel were among the laggards. UltraTech Cement, Tata Motors, Sun Pharmaceuticals, ITC, HCL Technologies, Bajaj Finserv, Asian Paints and Larsen & Toubro were the gainers. -- PTI
LIVE! Melania Trump sent a message with inaugural dress
14 more Naxalites gunned down in Chhattisgarh
Earlier on Monday, two women Naxalites were killed and one CoBRA jawan was injured in an encounter during the same operation, they said.

Police take Saif's attacker to his Bandra home to...
Meanwhile, multiple fingerprints of the accused have been collected from various spots from actor's building, police said.

Trump withdraws from WHO, Paris accord, again
Notably Trump had withdrawn from the Paris Agreement immediately after his first inauguration in January 2017. Joe Biden reversed that decision later.

Bihar man sues Rahul Gandhi over loss of milk
The bizarre development has taken place in Samastipur district, where complainant Mukesh Chaudhary claimed that he received a shock upon hearing Gandhi's "fight against the Indian state" remark last week.

