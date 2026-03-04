Iran postpones funeral for Ayatollah Ali Khamenei

00:24





Hojjatoleslam Mahmoudi, head of Iran's Islamic Propagation Council, said the farewell ceremony would continue for three days, and the funeral procession would be announced later.





The ceremony was originally scheduled to take place at Tehran's Imam Khomeini Prayer Hall starting at 10 pm (1830 GMT) on Wednesday, but was "postponed", state media said, without elaborating further, as per France 24.





Meanwhile, the Iranian consulate general in Mumbai stated that Iran has not selected any candidates for leadership.





The consulate said in a post on X, "Reports circulating on media regarding potential candidates for leadership selected by Iran's Assembly of Experts have no official source and are officially denied.





The ministry of foreign affairs of Russia said on Wednesday that the US and Israel bear full responsibility for this latest escalation. -- ANI





In a post on X, the MFA said, "Russian Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Maria Zakharova: It is clear that the geography of armed confrontation - triggered by the US-Israeli aggression against Iran - continues to spread across the Middle East. Washington & Tel Aviv bear full responsibility for this latest escalation."









A senior Iranian official said on Wednesday that Tehran would hold a public ceremony for citizens to pay their respects following the death of the country's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, France 24 reported, citing state media.