RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

BJP attacks Kejriwal with 'AAP-da-e-azam' poster

January 11, 2025  12:43
image
The BJP on Saturday launched a song and poster on "Sheesh Mahal",  sharpening its attack on AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal on the issue of corruption, ahead of assembly polls on February 5. 
   
The song "Sheesh Mahal Aapda Failane Walon Ka Adda" and a poster titled "Aapda-e-Azam" were released during a press conference of Delhi BJP president Virendra Sachdeva. 
 
"The person who came to power for a change and to take care of Delhi modified his own character and behaviour. Delhi people are looking for development while Kejriwal is abusing them for asking questions," Sachdeva said. 
 
He said that the released song narrates the story of Kejriwal's "corruption" and the "Sheesh Mahal" readied with taxpayers' money. 
 
"Sheesh Mahal" is a political moniker used by the BJP for 6, Flagstaff Road bungalow occupied earlier by Kejriwal as Delhi chief minister to accuse him of "corruption". 
 
The AAP has hit back at the BJP citing expenditure on the residence and plane used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. 
 
Ahead of the Assembly polls, Modi attacked Kejriwal recently in the "Parivartan Rally" at Rohini, over "Sheesh Mahal" and dubbed AAP as "Aapda" (disaster) for Delhi, giving a call to replace it with BJP in power. 
 
The "Aapda-e-Azam" showed Kejriwal's photoshopped image in an imperial Mughal attire. 
 
"People used to go to have a look at the palaces of the Mughals during their rule. The Sheesh Mahal built by Delhi's Aapda-e-Azam (Kejriwal) is a blot on the city," Sachdeva charged. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP attacks Kejriwal with 'AAP-da-e-azam' poster
LIVE! BJP attacks Kejriwal with 'AAP-da-e-azam' poster

Uddhav ditches MVA, Sena-UBT to go solo in...
Uddhav ditches MVA, Sena-UBT to go solo in...

Hitting out at Congress leader Vijay Wadettiwar for indulging in a blame game over the MVA's defeat in the state assembly, Raut said those who don't believe in consensus and compromise have no right to be in an alliance.

Make women pregnant, earn lakhs: Bihar cops bust scam
Make women pregnant, earn lakhs: Bihar cops bust scam

In a recent operation, Bihar Police busted a fraudulent scheme operating under the guise of 'All India Pregnant Job Service', which deceived men with promises of substantial payments for impregnating childless women.

Kerala girl raped for 2 yrs, over 60 involved in crime
Kerala girl raped for 2 yrs, over 60 involved in crime

The Kerala police have registered at least four first information reports (FIRs) and arrested six persons for allegedly raping a girl at various locations when she was a minor.

AAP MLA dies in 'accidental firing' from own pistol
AAP MLA dies in 'accidental firing' from own pistol

Aam Aadmi Party leader and Ludhiana West MLA Gurpreet Bassi Gogi has died of gunshot injuries, with police saying on Saturday it could be a case of 'accidental fire' from his own licensed pistol.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances