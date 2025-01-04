RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

'Covert' alliance between BJP, Cong: Kejriwal

January 04, 2025  19:03
image
Aam Aadmi Party supremo Arvind Kejriwal on Saturday said the Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party should formally declare their alliance, amid the two opposition parties sharpening their attacks on the former chief minister ahead of the Delhi assembly polls.
 
Kejriwal also took a dig at the Congress, saying barring a few mediapersons, people had stopped taking the party "seriously".

He alleged a "covert, behind-the-scenes" collaboration between the two parties for the assembly polls.

Relations between AAP and the Congress, both partners in the opposition INDIA bloc, soured after the two sides failed to seal an alliance for the Haryana elections.

AAP has also demanded action against senior Congress leader Ajay Maken for allegedly calling Kejriwal "anti-national" and threatened to approach other parties of the INDIA bloc for removing the grand old party from the grouping.

Earlier on Saturday, some women protested outside Kejriwal's Firozshah Road residence, demanding payment of a monthly honorarium of Rs 1,000 in Punjab, which is also governed by AAP.

In a press conference, Kejriwal claimed the protesting women were from the Congress and the BJP.

"These women belong to the Congress and the BJP, not Punjab. All women in Punjab stand with AAP. They trust us," he asserted.

He further said, "The Congress and the BJP should officially declare that they are contesting the elections against AAP in an alliance. This covert, behind-the-scenes collaboration is unacceptable." -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Mob pelts stones at Bhopal waste incinerator unit
LIVE! Mob pelts stones at Bhopal waste incinerator unit

'Life sprouts in space': ISRO germinates cowpea seeds
'Life sprouts in space': ISRO germinates cowpea seeds

The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) has announced that cowpea seeds sent to space onboard the PSLV-C60 POEM-4 platform have successfully germinated under microgravity conditions, marking a significant milestone for India's...

'Rs 2 cr' vanity van near PK's hunger site sparks row
'Rs 2 cr' vanity van near PK's hunger site sparks row

Prashant Kishor, founder of the Jan Suraaj Party, has been on a fast-unto-death protest in Patna, demanding the cancellation of the BPSC exam due to alleged question paper leaks. The presence of a luxury 'vanity van' near his protest...

Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic
Delhi man cons 700 women using Brazilian model's pic

Bisht used the fake profiles to connect with women aged between 18 and 30 years on various onlione dating platforms.

JK: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge
JK: 3 soldiers killed as Army vehicle falls into gorge

An Army vehicle skidded off the road and fell into a gorge near SK Payen in the north Kashmir district, they said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances