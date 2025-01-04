67% Of Forest Fires Doused Within 24 Hours





This marks an improvement from 33 percent in the previous season, attributed to faster information dissemination and improved coordination among response teams.





In the 2023-2024 forest fire season, the total number of fires detected by the Forest Survey of India was 203,544, while in the previous 2022-2023 season the number stood at 212,249.Uttarakhand, Odisha, and Chhattisgarh recorded the highest forest fire incidents with 21,033, 20,973, and 18,950 fires, respectively.





Delhi and Goa reported the lowest figures at 16 and 36, respectively.





Among Union Territories, Lakshadweep and Puducherry reported no forest fires, while Jammu & Kashmir recorded the highest with 3,829 incidents.





Between 2022-2023 and 2023-2024 forest fire seasons, there have been notable changes in fire incidents across key states.





Uttarakhand witnessed a staggering increase, with fire incidents rising by over 292 percent from 5,351 to 21,033.





Odisha saw a marginal decline, with incidents decreasing by approximately 37.3 percent, from 33,461 to 20,973.





Seasonal forest fires occur every year due to various natural and anthropogenic reasons, including accumulations of inflammable materials such as dry leaves, twigs, pine needles, etc.





Most of the forest fires in the country are ground fires in which ground vegetation, etc are burnt.





The number of incidences of forest fire in the country varies from year to year, depending on the vulnerability of the forests to various forest fire risk factors, according to the MoEFCC. -- Nitin Kumar/Business Standard

