UK on high alert after spike in flu cases

January 03, 2025  23:36
File image
Amid reports of a flu outbreak in China, Britain has reported sharp rise in flu cases and hospitals there saw four-fold admissions in the past one month, according to a BBC report. 

About 5,000 virus-affected patients are under treatment in various hospitals in the country, said the report. 

Pressure on hospitals is "unacceptably awful" and flu is pushing them to breaking point, said the report quoting the head of the Royal College of Emergency Medicine. 

For the past few days, reports of a massive flu outbreak in China have been circulating abroad, particularly in India and Indonesia.

Health officials, however, maintain the outbreak is an annual occurrence during the winter. 

China is currently experiencing severe cold weather for the past few months. -- With PTI inputs
