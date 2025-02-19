HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Oppn only spread...: Mann on Kejriwal replacing him

Wed, 19 February 2025
Share:
08:40
image
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday slammed the opposition parties for "spreading rumours" that AAP supremo Arvind Kejriwal wanted to become the chief minister of the border state following the party's rout in the Delhi Assembly polls.
   
"Is it possible?" Mann questioned when he was asked that the opposition party leaders claimed that Kejriwal would be the next chief minister of Punjab.
 
"They (the opposition) say whatever comes to their mind. They earlier had said so," said Mann while speaking to reporters in Sardulgarh.
 
They only spread rumours, alleged Mann as he slammed the rival party leaders.
 
Following the debacle in the Delhi assembly elections, Kejriwal had met Mann, state ministers, and party MLAs in Delhi on February 11.
 
Several opposition party leaders had targeted Kejriwal for calling the meeting of Punjab MLAs. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Oppn only spread...: Mann on Kejriwal replacing him
LIVE! Oppn only spread...: Mann on Kejriwal replacing him

They have a lot more money: Trump on $21m aid to India
They have a lot more money: Trump on $21m aid to India

Elon Musk-headed Department of Government Efficiency, which has been constituted by US President Donald Trump, has announced that it has cancelled many programmes costing hundreds of millions of taxpayers' dollars.

Why Do They Use Dunki Route To Leave India?
Why Do They Use Dunki Route To Leave India?

How have aspirations, ambitions and hopes broken down for these young men from the most advanced parts of India? asks Mihir S Sharma.

'Modi Bought Reprieve, Not Resolution'
'Modi Bought Reprieve, Not Resolution'

'Modi's intention was to create goodwill that will allow India to be seen by Trump as more than just a bad tariff problem.''He succeeded brilliantly on that count but none of these wins are unfortunately permanent.''Modi will have to do...

HP town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque
HP town on edge over Maharana Pratap statue near mosque

A proposed statue of Maharana Pratap in front of a mosque in Sujanpur Tira town, Himachal Pradesh, has sparked tensions between the Hindu and Muslim communities. The Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) has called for the statue to be erected at...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD