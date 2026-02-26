Row as U'khand BJP leader tosses money at woman dancer

00:27

After receiving criticism from state Congress president Ganesh Godiyal for the act, Champion hit back with an allegation of his own, saying Godiyal and Congress leader Harak Singh Rawat had been part of a dance party in Mumbai over two decades ago.





At the centre of the row is a video showing him on a chair showering money at a woman dancer who seemed to be performing for him.





Releasing a video response to the criticism, Champion, a four-time MLA, said, "I am a wrestler, I don't dance. I was just sitting there like Dharmendra at the party."





But Harak Singh Rawat and Godiyal danced at the Mumbai party held at a club, he claimed.





Champion was among 10 Congress MLAs who joined the BJP in 2016.





Later he was suspended for over a year by the BJP over a video showing him dancing with guns.





He also courted controversy last year for a public showdown with Khanpur MLA Umesh Kumar that included waving guns by both leaders. -- PTI

