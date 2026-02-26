HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Court orders probe against Kerala BJP councillor over victim identity disclosure

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
00:48
BJP councillor and former DGP R Sreelekha./ANI Photo
BJP councillor and former DGP R Sreelekha./ANI Photo
A court Thiruvananthapuram has ordered the police to conduct a probe against BJP councillor and former DGP R Sreelekha for allegedly revealing the identity of victims in a sexual offence case through a video posted on a social media platform. 

Thiruvananthapuram Judicial First Class Magistrate Tania Mariam Jose issued the order on February 23. 

The petition was filed by one R Jayachandran in October 2025, alleging that Sreelekha had disclosed the identities of victims in a sexual offence case in a video uploaded on her YouTube channel. 

On January 21 this year, the court had directed the Thiruvananthapuram Museum police to conduct a detailed probe to ascertain the facts stated in the petition and forwarded the complaint for investigation. 

On February 23, the petitioner again approached the court, stating that no investigation had been carried out. 

Police officials at the Museum police station said that, based on the court's fresh direction, a case would be registered soon and an investigation would be launched. 

Sreelekha, who retired as Kerala DGP, contested the Thiruvananthapuram Corporation local body election on a BJP ticket. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: India maul Zimbabwe, stay in semifinal hunt
T20 WC: India maul Zimbabwe, stay in semifinal hunt

Abhishek, Hardik help India pulverise Zimbabwe by 72 runs; stay in semis race

LIVE! Row as U'khand BJP leader tosses money at woman dancer
LIVE! Row as U'khand BJP leader tosses money at woman dancer

'Sanju Samson did his job': Pathan, DK back opener
'Sanju Samson did his job': Pathan, DK back opener

Sanju Samson's quickfire 24 off 15 gave India a flying start against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash, drawing mixed reactions from fans and praise from Irfan Pathan and Dinesh Karthik.

HC notice to Assam CM Himanta over hate speech PILs
HC notice to Assam CM Himanta over hate speech PILs

The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in response to Public Interest Litigations (PILs) accusing him of hate speech, with the court also issuing notices to the Centre, state government,...

India, Israel vow joint fight against terror, back global peace
India, Israel vow joint fight against terror, back global peace

India and Israel have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, and reaffirmed their commitment to combating the threat.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO