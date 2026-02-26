HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Goods train descends Khandala Ghat at excessive speed; probe ordered

Fri, 27 February 2026
Share:
00:35
File image
File image
A goods train with around 50 wagons descended the 'Ghat' or hilly section at excessive speed between Palasdari and Karjat railway stations on Mumbai-Pune route on Thursday afternoon, prompting the Central Railway (CR) to order a probe into the "major safety lapse". 

Videos of the speeding train also circulated on social media. 

The train with five locomotives was coming down to Karjat from Lonavala, descending Khandala Ghat, one of the steepest Ghat sections in the country. 

"It was a major safety lapse," a senior CR official said, adding that the train was speeding at 75 kmph instead of the permissible limit of 60 kmph at around 1.40 pm. 

"Two Ghat driver crews and one regular crew were on board. An inquiry has been ordered," said a CR spokesperson. 

As per the preliminary information, the crew failed to control the train in the Ghat section but succeeded in stopping it between Karjat and Bhivpuri, sources said. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

T20 WC: India maul Zimbabwe, stay in semifinal hunt
T20 WC: India maul Zimbabwe, stay in semifinal hunt

Abhishek, Hardik help India pulverise Zimbabwe by 72 runs; stay in semis race

LIVE! Row as U'khand BJP leader tosses money at woman dancer
LIVE! Row as U'khand BJP leader tosses money at woman dancer

'Sanju Samson did his job': Pathan, DK back opener
'Sanju Samson did his job': Pathan, DK back opener

Sanju Samson's quickfire 24 off 15 gave India a flying start against Zimbabwe in the T20 World Cup Super 8 clash, drawing mixed reactions from fans and praise from Irfan Pathan and Dinesh Karthik.

HC notice to Assam CM Himanta over hate speech PILs
HC notice to Assam CM Himanta over hate speech PILs

The Gauhati High Court has issued a notice to Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma in response to Public Interest Litigations (PILs) accusing him of hate speech, with the court also issuing notices to the Centre, state government,...

India, Israel vow joint fight against terror, back global peace
India, Israel vow joint fight against terror, back global peace

India and Israel have strongly condemned terrorism in all its forms, including cross-border terrorism, and reaffirmed their commitment to combating the threat.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO