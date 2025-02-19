HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
      
Musk calls himself Trump's 'Tech-Support'

Wed, 19 February 2025
Tesla CEO and DOGE Head, Elon Musk, opened up on the delay in the implementation of the executive orders signed by US President Donald Trump, blaming the US bureaucracy for it and said they are "fighting against the will of the people".

He further elaborated on to how the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE) is working to make sure that the executive orders are implemented thereby making way for democracy over bureaucracy.

In an Fox News interview telecasted on Tuesday (local time), US President Donald Trump and his close aide, Musk opened up on their personal relations.

"I love the president. I think President Trump is a good man. The president has been so unfairly attacked in the media. It's truly outrageous. And I've spent--at this point, spent a lot of time with the president. And not once have I seen him do something that was mean or cruel or wrong," Elon Musk said.

He told that he was going to endorse Trump in the race to the White House but the assassination attempt on Trump "just sped it up".

Calling himself the tech-support for the President, Musk said, "I'm here to provide the president with technology support."

"I'm a technologist, and I try to make technologies that-- improve the world and make life better... I'm here to provide the President with technology support... It's a very important thing, because the president will make these executive orders, which are very sensible and good for the country, but then they don't get implemented," he added.

He cited the example of how the funding for the migrant hotels for which the US President had issued executive order, to stop the taxpayer's money for paying the luxury hotels for illegal immigrants, was still happening as late as last week. -- ANI

