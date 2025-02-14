HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Mahamandaleshwar of Kinnar Akhara, 3 disciples attacked at Kumbh Mela

Fri, 14 February 2025
Share:
16:33
File image
File image
A Mahamandaleshwar of the Kinnar Akhara and his three disciples were allegedly attacked by unknown assailants in the food area of the Maha Kumbh Mela on Friday. 

All four injured individuals have been admitted to the Central Hospital in Sector 2 from the fair area in an injured condition. 

"Last night, when we were leaving the Akhara, more than half a dozen boys came in front of the car and surrounded it. They first attacked me with a sharp weapon, and when the disciples protested, they also attacked them," said Mahamandaleshwar Kalyaninand Giri of the Kinnar Akhara. 

He added that after a long scuffle, they found an opportunity to escape. 

"In this attack, my three disciples and I were all injured. We were brought to the Central Hospital, where we are undergoing treatment." 

Station house officer of Anna Kshetra police station, Shambhu Singh, stated that people from the Kinnar Akhara side are set to lodge a formal complaint about the incident. 

Initial investigations have revealed that the attack is related to an old rivalry between two groups of eunuchs, he said. 

Earlier, a eunuch named Himangi Sakhi was allegedly attacked, and the matter is under investigation. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kept Kasab, we can keep Tahawwur too: Maharashtra CM
LIVE! Kept Kasab, we can keep Tahawwur too: Maharashtra CM

Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees
Hours after Modi's US visit, 2 planes to bring deportees

A US plane carrying 119 illegal Indian immigrants is expected to land at Amritsar airport on February 15, the second such batch of Indians deported by the Trump administration as part of a crackdown on illegal immigration. The plane is...

India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row
India rejects Trump's mediation in China border row

India has firmly rejected any involvement of a third party in its border dispute with China, declining an offer of mediation from US President Donald Trump. Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri emphasized India's commitment to resolving...

US-designed nuclear reactors to be built in India
US-designed nuclear reactors to be built in India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump have vowed to move forward with plans to work together to build US-designed nuclear reactors in India. The decision was made during their meeting at the White House, where they...

A few final steps remain: Misri on Rana's extradition
A few final steps remain: Misri on Rana's extradition

The United States has approved the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused of involvement in the 2008 Mumbai terror attacks, to India. The decision was announced by President Donald Trump during a joint press conference with Prime Minister...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD