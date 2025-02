23:00

Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweets after meeting United States National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at the Blair House in Washington, DC: 'Had a fruitful meeting with NSA Mike Waltz. He has always been a great friend of India.'





'Defence, technology and security are important aspects of India-USA ties and we had a wonderful discussion around these issues. There is strong potential for cooperation in sectors like AI, semiconductors, space and more,' the PM posted, along with this photograph.