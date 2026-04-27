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Kolkata cop suspended over 'controversial' social media posts

Tue, 28 April 2026
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A Kolkata police constable was suspended on Monday for allegedly violating service rules through objectionable conduct on social media, a senior officer said.

The constable, identified as Ramkrishna Koyal of the 1st Battalion of Kolkata Armed Police, has been accused of posting controversial videos and making political and communal remarks on social media platforms.

"The policeman has been placed under suspension pending an enquiry into his conduct on social media," the officer said.

"All police personnel have been directed to strictly refrain from posting, sharing, or endorsing any content on social media that may violate service conduct rules or the Model Code of Conduct (MCC)," he said.

Police personnel have also been briefed to maintain complete impartiality during the election process and ensure free, fair, and peaceful elections.

During the period of suspension, he will receive half of his basic pay along with admissible allowances, as per rules. He has also been directed to deposit all government-issued items with the reserve officer.

Kolkata Police issued a warning stating that personnel must refrain from posting any content on social media that violates service conduct rules. -- PTI

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