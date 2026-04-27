US returnee stabs 2 guards near Mumbai, ATS begins probe

00:24

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The accused, Zaib Zubair Ansari (31), was arrested within 90 minutes of the crime even as the state Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) took over investigation into the attack in the Mira Road area, a suburb of Mumbai, from the local police, they said.



A motive was not yet known, but the officials indicated a possible religious

angle in the case.





According to an official release issued by the Mira-Bhayander, Vasai-Virar police commissionerate, the incident occurred at around 4 am at an under-construction building located behind Wockhardt Hospital within the limits of Nayanagar Police Station.





The victims, identified as Rajkumar Mishra and Subroto Ramesh Sen, were allegedly attacked with a knife by Ansari, it said.





Following the assault, a police team rushed to the spot and admitted Mishra to Wockhardt Hospital.





The attack occurred when Ansari allegedly questioned Mishra over some issue. An altercation ensued between the duo during which Ansari first stabbed Mishra and then Sen, who was standing nearby, an official said. -- PTI

A knife-wielding man, who returned to India from the US in 2019, allegedly stabbed and seriously injured two security guards in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of Monday in a suspected religiously motivated attack, police officials said.