HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
« Back to LIVE

It was 4C when PM met diaspora in Paris!

Tue, 11 February 2025
Share:
12:30
image
PM Narendra Modi shares this image in Paris and writes, "A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn't deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments!"

It's around 4C in Paris!

French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, and extended a friendly greeting, expressing his enthusiasm for the AI Action Summit, which he is going to co-chair with him. 
 
Macron also welcomed United States Vice President JD Vance to the AI Summit.

« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Kejriwal's meet with Punjab CM, MLAs begins in Delhi
LIVE! Kejriwal's meet with Punjab CM, MLAs begins in Delhi

New traffic plan in Prayagraj ahead of Maghi Purnima snan
New traffic plan in Prayagraj ahead of Maghi Purnima snan

While the fair area has been declared a 'no vehicle zone' from 4 am on Tuesday, the rule will apply to the entire city from 5 pm onwards with exemption for emergency and essential services, an official statement said.

'Largest Peaceful Gathering Of Pilgrims'
'Largest Peaceful Gathering Of Pilgrims'

Through history, the Mela has held different meanings for ascetics, the colonised, colonisers, and tourists, but all have been moved by its grandeur points out Atanu Biswas.

Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' remark reaches Parl
Ranveer Allahbadia's 'sex with parents' remark reaches Parl

Following complaints from several MPs, a Parliamentary panel on information technology is discussing whether to summon Allahbadia.

'Pathetic': Singer cancels podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia
'Pathetic': Singer cancels podcast with Ranveer Allahbadia

In an Instagram video, Praak on Monday night said: "I was supposed to appear on a podcast, on Beer Biceps, and we cancelled that. Why? Since we are all seeing how pathetic his thinking is. The choice of words that he has used on Samay...

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD