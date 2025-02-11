It was 4C when PM met diaspora in Paris!

PM Narendra Modi shares this image in Paris and writes, "A memorable welcome in Paris! The cold weather didn't deter the Indian community from showing their affection this evening. Grateful to our diaspora and proud of them for their accomplishments!"
It's around 4C in Paris!
French President Emmanuel Macron welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Paris, and extended a friendly greeting, expressing his enthusiasm for the AI Action Summit, which he is going to co-chair with him.
Macron also welcomed United States Vice President JD Vance to the AI Summit.