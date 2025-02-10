HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Congress will support Manipur Speaker for next CM if...

Mon, 10 February 2025
15:26
N Biren Singh resigned as CM yesterday
State Congress president and four-time MLA from Manipur's Wangkhem constituency told Prasanna D Zore/Rediff.com that Congress would have no problem if the incumbent Speaker Thokchhom Satyabrata Singh becomes the next chief minister of the violence-hit state. 

N Biren Singh resigned in a quick and surprising move just a day before the state assembly was to convene and where the Congress, with just five MLAs, had proposed to table a no-confidence motion against him.

"Congress will support Thokchom Satyabrata Singh become chief minister of Manipur in the interest of peace in the state but only if he splits from the BJP. They won't support him if he remains the BJP's leader,' the four-time Congress MLA from Manipur's Wangkhem," said over the phone.
