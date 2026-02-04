Soldier killed in road accident in J-K's Ramban

00:57





Sohan Singh (35) of Madda village in Udhampur was on his way to Swami village to attend a wedding ceremony when he lost control of the vehicle while negotiating a curve, which led to the accident, they said.





SHO of Chanderkote police station, Inspector Jatinder Singh Rakwal, said the soldier died on the spot.





The body was pulled out from the mangled remains of the car and taken to the Ramban district hospital for medico-legal formalities, officials said. -- PTI

