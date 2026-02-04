HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
EC flags Bengal govt non-compliance, deadline Feb 9

Thu, 05 February 2026
The EC on Wednesday flagged alleged non-compliance by the West Bengal government in implementing several of its directions related to electoral administration and sought time-bound compliance by February 9, a senior official said. 

In a letter to the chief secretary, the Election Commission (EC) said multiple directions issued earlier had not been complied with despite repeated reminders. 

The poll panel pointed out that FIRs were yet to be filed against two Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), two Assistant EROs (AEROs) and a Data Entry Operator under Section 32 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023. 

The EC referred to its communications dated August 5, 2025 and January 2, 2026 in this regard. 

It also flagged the failure to suspend Sumitra Pratim Pradhan, AERO and Block Development Officer of Bashirhat-II, who allegedly unauthorisedly deployed 11 additional AEROs by issuing a suo motu order, in contravention of statutory provisions. 

The commission said compliance was sought within 48 hours through its letter dated January 25, 2026, adding that the matter violated a Supreme Court order dated September 21, 2000 and the poll panel's own directions dated May 31, 2023. -- PTI

