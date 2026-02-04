HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UK aviation body seeks explanation from Air India over Dreamliner safety breach

Thu, 05 February 2026
Share:
00:46
File image
File image
The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has sought an urgent explanation from Air India regarding a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that departed from London on Sunday with a suspected faulty fuel switch, according to a Reuters report quoting official correspondence.

The aviation regulator, in a letter addressed to the airline on Tuesday, warned of potential regulatory action against Air India and its Dreamliner fleet should the carrier fail to provide a comprehensive response within seven days, the report said.

The aircraft in question was reportedly grounded for mandatory safety inspections immediately upon its arrival in India. The vessel operated the London-India leg despite existing concerns over the integrity of its fuel system components, the report said.

TOP STORIES

LIVE! EC flags Bengal govt non-compliance, deadline Feb 9
LIVE! EC flags Bengal govt non-compliance, deadline Feb 9

Mumbai-Pune E-way gridlocked for 30 hrs; relief tomorrow
Mumbai-Pune E-way gridlocked for 30 hrs; relief tomorrow

The Maharashtra Highway Traffic Police have advised motorists to avoid the Mumbai-Pune Expressway until regular traffic movement is restored.

India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims
India free to buy oil from any country: Russia amid US claims

The Kremlin has stated that India is free to purchase oil from any country, dismissing claims that India agreed to reduce Russian oil imports. Russia maintains that energy trade with India benefits both nations and contributes to...

Op 'Kiya': Top JeM commander among 2 terrorists killed in JK
Op 'Kiya': Top JeM commander among 2 terrorists killed in JK

The terrorists were located by joint troops of Army, police and CRPF amid intensified search operations in the higher reaches of Ramnagar-Basantgarh area around 4 pm on Tuesday, leading to a fierce gunfight.

Aaron George's ton powers India into U19 World Cup final
Aaron George's ton powers India into U19 World Cup final

Aaron George delivered a match-winning masterclass, smashing a sensational century to steer India into the ICC U19 World Cup final with a record chase of 311 against Afghanistan in Harare on Wednesday.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO