UK aviation body seeks explanation from Air India over Dreamliner safety breach

00:46

File image





The aviation regulator, in a letter addressed to the airline on Tuesday, warned of potential regulatory action against Air India and its Dreamliner fleet should the carrier fail to provide a comprehensive response within seven days, the report said.





The aircraft in question was reportedly grounded for mandatory safety inspections immediately upon its arrival in India. The vessel operated the London-India leg despite existing concerns over the integrity of its fuel system components, the report said.

The UK Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has sought an urgent explanation from Air India regarding a Boeing 787 Dreamliner that departed from London on Sunday with a suspected faulty fuel switch, according to a Reuters report quoting official correspondence.