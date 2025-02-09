Marriages, divorces...: Kareena shares cryptic post

Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a cryptic post about how life foils all theories and assumptions that one may have when reality hits, weeks after her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unknown assailant.





Saif was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th-floor residence in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of January 16. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. He was discharged four days later.





"You'll never truly understand Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting. Until it actually happens to you, Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it's your turn (sic)" Kareena re-shared the post with a heart emoji on her Instagram Story on Saturday.





After the attack on Saif, The Buckingham Murders actor shared a statement on social media addressing the incident, calling it "an incredibly challenging day for our family".





"...We are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," she wrote.





When Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21, many clips surfaced online that showed the actor walking comfortably, which led many on social media to speculate about the seriousness of his injuries, a claim was quickly rubbished by his sister, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi

.

Saif made his first public appearance since the knife attack at the Netflix slate announcement event last week where he said it feels "nice to be standing" in front of an audience. -- PTI