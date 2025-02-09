RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Marriages, divorces...: Kareena shares cryptic post

February 09, 2025  13:17
image
Actor Kareena Kapoor Khan has shared a cryptic post about how life foils all theories and assumptions that one may have when reality hits, weeks after her husband, actor Saif Ali Khan was attacked by an unknown assailant. 

Saif was stabbed repeatedly by an intruder during a robbery attempt at his 12th-floor residence in Mumbai's Bandra area in the early hours of January 16. He was immediately rushed to the hospital and underwent surgery. He was discharged four days later.

"You'll never truly understand Marriages, Divorces, Anxieties, Childbirth, Death of a loved one, Parenting. Until it actually happens to you, Theories and assumptions of situations in life are not realities. You think you are smarter than most until life humbles you when it's your turn (sic)" Kareena re-shared the post with a heart emoji on her Instagram Story on Saturday.

After the attack on Saif, The Buckingham Murders actor shared a statement on social media addressing the incident, calling it "an incredibly challenging day for our family".

"...We are still trying to process the events that have unfolded. As we navigate this difficult time, I respectfully and humbly request that the media and paparazzi refrain from the relentless speculation and coverage," she wrote.

When Saif was discharged from the hospital on January 21, many clips surfaced online that showed the actor walking comfortably, which led many on social media to speculate about the seriousness of his injuries, a claim was quickly rubbished by his sister, jewellery designer Saba Pataudi
.
Saif made his first public appearance since the knife attack at the Netflix slate announcement event last week where he said it feels "nice to be standing" in front of an audience. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

31 Naxalites, 2 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh
31 Naxalites, 2 cops killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

The gunfight broke out at a forest in Indravati National Park area in the morning when a team of security personnel was out an anti-Naxalite operation, a senior police official said.

2nd ODI Updates: Salt, Duckett give England good start
2nd ODI Updates: Salt, Duckett give England good start

LIVE! BJP to form SIT to probe corruption under AAP in Delhi
LIVE! BJP to form SIT to probe corruption under AAP in Delhi

Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh due to gas leak
Fire breaks out at Maha Kumbh due to gas leak

Firefighters managed to extinguish the blaze within 10 minutes and no casualties were reported.

Atishi quits as Delhi CM after AAP's crushing defeat
Atishi quits as Delhi CM after AAP's crushing defeat

Atishi, who retained her Kalkaji seat, handed over her resignation to Saxena at Raj Niwas, officials said.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances