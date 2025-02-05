RediffmailMoneyBusiness EmailVideosEnterprise Email


Create Account

« Back

Wild elephant attacks German biker

February 05, 2025  14:20
A video grab shows the elephant attacking the biker
A video grab shows the elephant attacking the biker
A video clip of a wild elephant tossing and throwing away a German tourist on a ghat road in the tiger valley near Valparai has gone viral and he died due to injuries suffered in the attack, an official said. 

The incident occurred when the tourist, who was riding a motorcycle, was crossing a stretch of the ghat road despite noticing the presence of the elephant on the road. In the video, which was apparently shot by those in a vehicle that came behind, the man could be seen speeding ahead. 

Several other motorists had halted their vehicles at a safe distance from the wild animal. The foreign motorist veered to the right side of the road to avoid the animal. However, it chased and attacked him. Although he ran away into the woods, he came back towards his fallen motorcycle and that time, the elephant attacked him again, causing fatal injuries. 

An official in Coimbatore said he was taken to a local hospital and then shifted to a government facility where he died. The incident occurred on February 4 evening and the deceased was identified as 77-year old German national, Michael. -- PTI
« Back to LIVE

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Vijay Mallya asks banks for amount of pending dues
LIVE! Vijay Mallya asks banks for amount of pending dues

SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar
SEE: US plane with deported Indians lands in Amritsar

A United States military aircraft carrying 104 illegal Indian immigrants landed at Shri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport in Amritsar on Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

Sant Tukaram's descendant ends life citing penury
Sant Tukaram's descendant ends life citing penury

Shirish More Maharaj, a well-known kirtankar and descendant of 17th century Marathi poet-saint Tukaram, was found dead in his home in Dehu Road, Pune. A suicide note found at his home mentioned financial distress as the reason for his...

Avian flu? 4 lakh chicken die in Andhra district
Avian flu? 4 lakh chicken die in Andhra district

Nearly four lakh chickens have died in West Godavari district of Andhra Pradesh and vicinity over the past 45 days, prompting the Animal Husbandry Department to send samples for testing to ascertain the cause. Avian influenza is...

Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam
Love, Longing & Healing In Ma's Rasam

14 years after losing her family in the tsunami, Meghana Rajsekhar finally tasted her mother's rasam when her childhood cook invited her for a meal.

rediff on the net© 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances