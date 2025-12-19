HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

HC grants bail to NCP leader Manikrao Kokate in 1995 cheating case

Fri, 19 December 2025
Share:
23:54
NCP leader Manikrao Kokate
NCP leader Manikrao Kokate
The Bombay high court on Friday granted bail to Nationalist Congress Party leader Manikrao Kokate in connection with a 1995 cheating case, directing him to furnish a bond of Rs 1 lakh.

Earlier on Thursday, Manikrao Kokate resigned from the post of sports and minority development and waqf minister of Maharashtra after conviction in a 1995 cheating case.

Maharashtra Governor Acharya Devvrat has allotted the portfolios to deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

In an X post, Ajit Pawar announced Kokate's resignation and re-allotment of ministries, citing "constitutional morality and institutional integrity".

Pawar wrote, "Maharashtra Cabinet Minister and my party colleague Manikrao Kokate has submitted his resignation to me following the outcome of the Hon'ble Court's verdict. In keeping with our party's long-standing philosophy that the rule of law is supreme and above all individuals, the resignation has been accepted in principle."

"I have forwarded Shri Kokate's resignation to the Hon'ble CM for due consideration and acceptance, in accordance with constitutional procedure. Our party has always believed that public life must be guided by constitutional morality, institutional integrity, and respect for the judiciary. We stand firmly by the rule of law and will continue to act in a manner that upholds democratic values and public trust," he added. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

PIX: Hardik stars as India whip SA to win T20I series
PIX: Hardik stars as India whip SA to win T20I series

Images from the fifth T20 International between India and South Africa, in Ahmedabad, on Friday.

George, Malhotra set up India-Pak date in U-19 Asia Cup final
George, Malhotra set up India-Pak date in U-19 Asia Cup final

Vice-captain Vihaan Malhotra's exhilarating stroke-play was well complemented by Aaron George's composure as India set up an Under-19 Asia Cup summit date with arch-rivals Pakistan after crushing Sri Lanka by eight wickets in a...

LIVE! Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger; suspended
LIVE! Off-duty AI Express pilot assaults passenger; suspended

ED moves HC against trial court order in Herald case
ED moves HC against trial court order in Herald case

The agency has questioned the trial court's findings and sought appellate review, arguing that the refusal to proceed has caused serious prejudice to the investigation and prosecution.

Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning
Unrest in Bangladesh: No clashes since Friday morning

Sharif Osman Hadi, a leader of the July Uprising in Bangladesh, died after being shot, sparking protests and political unrest. The interim government has promised action, while demonstrators have targeted media outlets and blamed India.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO