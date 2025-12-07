HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Parliamentary panel to summon airline executives

Sun, 07 December 2025
Share:
13:26
image
A parliamentary panel is likely to summon top executives of private airlines and the civil aviation regulator over the mass cancellation of IndiGo flights that has left thousands of travellers stranded across the country's airports.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Transport, Tourism and Culture, chaired by Janata Dal-United leader Sanjay Jha, is likely to seek an explanation from top executives of airlines and officials from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) and the Ministry of Civil Aviation about the cause of disruption in air services and possible solutions.

A member said the panel has taken serious note of the difficulties faced by thousands of passengers due to disruption in air services.

Even parliamentarians, who were in the national capital for the Winter Session, faced the brunt of flight cancellations by IndiGo and delays by other airlines, the panel member said.

Several MPs also received complaints from people about air fares shooting up due to the scenario.

Meanwhile, Communist Party of India-Marxist Rajya Sabha member John Brittas, who is not part of the standing committee on transport, has demanded setting up of a joint parliamentary committee or a judicial inquiry into the large-scale disruption of flights.

IndiGo cancelled more than 220 flights at Delhi and Mumbai airports on Sunday, as the disruptions entered the sixth day even as efforts were on to normalise operations.

The aviation regulator, DGCA, on Saturday sent notices to IndiGo CEO Pieter Elbers and COO and Accountable Manager Porqueras, seeking explanation.

In a statement issued on Sunday, IndiGo said the Board of Interglobe Aviation, its parent company, has set up a Crisis Management Group, which is meeting regularly to monitor the situation.

The company's Board of Directors is doing everything possible to take care of the challenges faced by its customers and ensure refunds to passengers, it said.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Parliamentary panel to summon airline executives
LIVE! Parliamentary panel to summon airline executives

Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire
Four tourists among 25 killed in Goa nightclub fire

A fire at a nightclub in North Goa, triggered by a cylinder blast, resulted in the deaths of at least 23 people, including kitchen staff and tourists. Authorities are investigating safety violations and promising action against the club...

Goa fire victims' kin want nightclub to transport bodies
Goa fire victims' kin want nightclub to transport bodies

Distraught relatives and acquaintances of the nightclub fire victims in Goa gathered outside the morgue of a state-run hospital on Sunday, anxiously awaiting information about their loved ones.

Smriti Mandhana Finally Breaks Silence on Her Wedding
Smriti Mandhana Finally Breaks Silence on Her Wedding

Indian cricket star Smriti Mandhana has put an end to weeks of speculation, confirming that her wedding to music composer and filmmaker Palash Mucchal will no longer take place.

IndiGo crisis: 'Accountability will be fixed'
IndiGo crisis: 'Accountability will be fixed'

Union Minister assures accountability after IndiGo flight cancellations cause widespread passenger distress and mental harassment. The DGCA has launched an inquiry and issued a notice to IndiGo.

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO