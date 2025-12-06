HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Netflix to acquire Warner Bros., HBO Max in $82.7 bn deal

Sat, 06 December 2025
Netflix has emerged victorious in the bidding war for Warner Bros. and HBO, securing a deal that could merge one of the world's leading streaming platforms with one of the largest traditional film and television studios. 

The deal has a total enterprise value (including debt) of approximately $82.7 billion, with an equity value of $72 billion, the companies said, as per Variety. 

The announcement of Netflix's deal to buy the Warner Bros. streaming and studios business came after a weeks-long bidding war that pitted the streaming giant against David Ellison's Paramount Skydance and Comcast. 

"I know some of you are surprised we are making this acquisition," Netflix co-CEO Ted Sarandos said on a call with analysts Friday, noting the company historically has been more "builders" than "buyers." 

Netflix said it expects "to maintain Warner Bros.' current operations and build on its strengths," including theatrical releases. Currently, Warner Bros. has deals to release its films in cinemas through 2029. 

In the near term, Netflix signalled it would keep HBO Max as a separate service, while also touting the addition of HBO and HBO Max content to its lineup. 

"By adding the deep film and TV libraries and HBO and HBO Max programming, Netflix members will have even more high-quality titles from which to choose," the company said. 

"This also allows Netflix to optimise its plans for consumers, enhancing viewing options and expanding access to content." -- ANI

3,155 Indians deported from US this year, Govt tells Parl

IndiGo cancellations: Domestic airfares nearing Rs 1 lakh

With IndiGo cancelling over 1,000 flights on Friday owing to crew shortage as the second phase of the pilots flight duty and rest period norms kicked in, huge capacity was out of the market, leading to airfares tripling and quadrupling...

IndiGo operations to normalise in 3 days: Govt

Civil Aviation Minister K Rammohan Naidu on Friday said various operational measures, including keeping new flight duty norms in abeyance, will help address the IndiGo flight disruptions, and complete restoration of services is expected...

Russia agrees to boost joint defence manufacturing in India

India and Russia have agreed to encourage joint manufacturing of military hardware and spare parts in India, aiming to improve maintenance of Russian-origin defence equipment and boost overall bilateral defence cooperation.

Putin attends dinner hosted by Prez at Rashtrapati Bhavan

Russian President Vladimir Putin attended dinner hosted in his honour by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday evening.

