Multiplex association raises concerns over Netflix-Warner Bros acquisition

Sat, 06 December 2025
14:15
Photograph: Courtesy @netflix/X
The Multiplex Association of India (MAI) on Saturday raised its concerns over Netflix's proposed acquisition of Warner Bros Discovery, saying that it poses a direct competition and economic threat to India's theatrical and broader film economy.
   
The Acquisition of Warner Bros, one of the world's leading studios, by a dominant streaming platform that has historically deprioritised theatrical releases, poses a direct economic threat to India's broader film economy, MAI said in a statement.
 
On Friday, Netflix said it has struck a deal with Warner Bros Discovery to buy the legacy Hollywood giant's studio and streaming business for USD 72 billion.
 
The cash-and-stock deal also includes its namesake television and motion picture division, Warner owns HBO Max streaming services and DC Studios. The transaction is expected to close after Warner separates Discovery Global into a new, publicly traded company in the third quarter of 2026.
 
MAI President Kamal Gianchandani said the Indian theatrical market thrives on choice, scale, and cultural diversity.
 
However, "Netflix has consistently made it clear through its limited and highly restrictive approach to theatrical releases that it does not believe in the cinema-first model. If this acquisition proceeds, the risk is two-fold: a meaningful reduction in high-quality content for cinemas and the potential for shortened or non-existent theatrical windows," he said.
 
Warner Bros has historically been a key partner to Indian cinemas, contributing consistently to our release calendar with successful global and local titles.
 
The proposed acquisition would inevitably impact revenues, limit consumer choice, and weaken the broader ecosystem of film production, distribution, and exhibition in India, said Gianchandani, adding that "a consolidation of this magnitude warrants careful scrutiny."
 
MAI will continue to highlight these concerns to regulatory authorities both in India and internationally, he added.
 
According to Gianchandani, Cinemas in India are more than entertainment venues. They are cultural hubs and significant economic contributors. They support millions of livelihoods across production, distribution, exhibition, F&B, and ancillary services.
 
MAI is a nationwide group of cinema operators that works with regulatory bodies and industry partners to raise the profile of cinema, highlight opportunities, and address the various challenges faced by the cinema exhibition sector.
 
Established in 2002, under the aegis of the industry body FICCI, MAI represents more than 11 cinema chains, operating more than 550 multiplexes across the country, with around 3,000 screens. -- PTI 

