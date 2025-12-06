HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Kya se kya ho gaya: Cong's jab at govt over new US National Security Strategy

Sat, 06 December 2025
In a swipe at the Modi government over the new United States National Security Strategy, the Congress on Saturday said it marks a notable shift in the American approach to Pakistan, and avoids the explicit criticism that defined the 2017 Donald Trump-era strategy document, which openly accused Islamabad of supporting militants targeting US partners.
 
The opposition party also pointed out that the document reiterates US President Donald Trump's claim that he settled the "raging conflict" between India and Pakistan.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications, Jairam Ramesh, said the 33-page National Security Strategy has just been released by the White House.

"In his introduction to the document, President Trump reiterates his claim that he 'settled the raging conflict between India and Pakistan'. The same claim is repeated on Page 8," Ramesh said.

The 2025 National Security Strategy also marks a notable shift in the US approach to Pakistan, he claimed.

"It avoids the explicit criticism that defined the 2017 Trump-era strategy document, which openly accused Pakistan of supporting militants targeting US partners, demanded stronger counterterrorism action, and pressed Islamabad to demonstrate responsible management of its nuclear arsenal. The new strategy omits any such references," Ramesh said.

"Kya se kya ho gaya, bewafa teri dosti mein," he added in Hindi, taking a swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi with a play on the hit number with similar lyrics from the Dev Anand-starrer film 'Guide' (1965).

The Congress general secretary also shared screenshots of the document where reference is made to Trump's claims on stopping the India-Pakistan conflict in May.

Ramesh also shared the White House website link to the document.

The National Security Strategy released by the Trump administration late Thursday stressed on strong cooperation with India to address the security challenge in the South China Sea.

The Trump administration has said that the US must continue to improve commercial and other relations with India to encourage New Delhi to contribute to Indo-Pacific security, including through continued cooperation within the Quad grouping.

The document also mentions the eight wars that Trump claims he has resolved, including the May conflict between India and Pakistan.

"President Trump has cemented his legacy as The President of Peace. In addition to the remarkable success achieved during his first term with the historic Abraham Accords, President Trump has leveraged his dealmaking ability to secure unprecedented peace in eight conflicts throughout the world over the course of just eight months of his second term.

"He negotiated peace between Cambodia and Thailand, Kosovo and Serbia, the DRC and Rwanda, Pakistan and India, Israel and Iran, Egypt and Ethiopia, Armenia and Azerbaijan, and ended the war in Gaza with all living hostages returned to their families," the document said. -- PTI

