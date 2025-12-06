HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Govt introduces caps on airfares amid IndiGo chaos

Sat, 06 December 2025
13:22
image
The government on Saturday introduced caps on airfares amid disruption caused by IndiGo's operational chaos.

According to a press release, the ministry of civil aviation has invoked its regulatory powers to ensure fair and reasonable fares across all affected routes in order to protect passengers from any form of opportunistic pricing.

"An official directive has been issued to all airlines mandating strict adherence to the fare caps that have now been prescribed. These caps will remain in force until the situation fully stabilises. The objective of this directive is to maintain pricing discipline in the market, prevent any exploitation of passengers in distress, and ensure that citizens who urgently need to travel -- including senior citizens, students, and patients -- are not subjected to financial hardship during this period," the release said.

The move comes as flyers face significant disruption and long queues at the airport due to the cancellation.

The flight cancellations drew ire from passengers, who thronged the IndiGo counters at the airport demanding to know the exact situation.

